OTS Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day (PHOTO)

“On the occasion of 8 November – Victory Day, I proudly honor the heroism and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces, who through the 44-Day Patriotic War ensured the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of territorial integrity and historical justice,” the post reads.

