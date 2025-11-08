Nuapada Bypoll: Campaigning Banned From Nov 9 Ahead Of Nov 11 Vote

Silence Period and Restrictions

Odisha Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan on Saturday said that all campaigning and political activities will be banned in Nuapada constituency from 4 pm on November 9, as the silence period will begin ahead of the by-election scheduled for November 11. Speaking to ANI, RS Gopalan said, "The Nuapada by-elections are scheduled for 11th November. The silence period starts at 4pm on 9th November and lasts until 6.30 pm on 11th. During the silence period, there is a complete ban on all forms of campaigning, meetings, propaganda, musicals, cultural or entertainment events. All the political workers who do not belong to the constituency, who are not voters of the constituency, are directed to leave the constituency before the silence period starts."

Gopalan urged citizens to avoid sharing or posting any political content during the 48-hour silence period before the Nuapada by-election, adding that restrictions will also apply to media coverage, television, digital platforms, and political advertisements. "There are restrictions on media coverage, also on television and digital platforms, and on political advertisements. We are requesting all the citizens to refrain from posting or sharing any political content during those 48 hours, which may influence the voters. Security arrangements are on track. We have an adequate number of local police and the Central Armed Police Force also," he said.

Candidates in the Fray

Earlier, Snehangini Chhuria, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for Nuapada Assembly by-election, exuded confidence that people will bestow their trust on her in the bypoll. Speaking with ANI, Snehangini Chhuria said, "I thank the party President Naveen Patnaik ji for announcing me as the party candidate for the elections. I am confident that the people of Nuapada will bestow their trust on me."

She will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party's Jay Dholakia and Congress' Ghasiram Majhi. The bypoll in Nuapada was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat after the passing away of BJD's Rajendra Dholakia. (ANI)

