South Korea urges North to halt missile tests amid rising tensions
(MENAFN) South Korea strongly criticized North Korea on Saturday for its latest suspected ballistic missile launch and called on Pyongyang to stop actions that could escalate tensions, according to reports.
The South Korean Defense Ministry said it “strongly condemned the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea” and expressed deep regret over Pyongyang’s statement criticizing the South Korea-US joint military exercises conducted from Nov. 3-7 and the defense chiefs’ meeting on Tuesday. The ministry urged North Korea to "immediately halt" all actions that increase regional tensions.
The warning follows a report that North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its eastern coast on Friday.
The US Forces Korea (USFK) also acknowledged the launch and reaffirmed its commitment to protect its allies. "We are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (South Korea). Our focus is on maintaining the readiness required to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," the statement said.
This comes shortly after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back visited the Demilitarized Zone on Monday, followed by their annual security consultative meeting on Tuesday.
