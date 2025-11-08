403
Ukraine secures record win for UNESCO Executive Board Seat–Zelensky
(MENAFN) Ukraine has won election to the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025-2029 term, receiving the highest number of votes among candidates, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday.
“Together with Romania and Moldova, we have overtaken Russia: for the second time in a row, Moscow has lost the elections and will not be included in the Council,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram, expressing appreciation to the member states that backed Ukraine’s candidacy.
He added, “Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression — be it war or hybrid threats — are adequately repulsed. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this.”
The announcement comes after UNESCO’s Executive Board decided to maintain monitoring of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. On behalf of 44 member states, the Czech delegation condemned Moscow’s actions in the peninsula, highlighting alleged persecution of Crimean Tatars, suppression of Ukrainian-language education, and damage to cultural and environmental sites.
Ukraine’s permanent representative to UNESCO, Vadym Omelchenko, stressed the importance of keeping international focus on Crimea and continuing oversight under UNESCO’s mandate to address violations of international law.
