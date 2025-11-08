403
Sweden, Ukraine Reveal Launching Joint Defense Innovation Hub
(MENAFN) Sweden and Ukraine announced on Thursday their plan to create a collaborative defense innovation center, according to a Swedish broadcaster.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal signed a letter of intent aimed at combining Sweden’s research expertise with Ukraine’s wartime experience.
"We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site," Jonson stated, highlighting the countries’ commitment to on-the-ground collaboration.
Although immediate production is not anticipated, both nations intend to concentrate on developing cutting-edge weapon technologies together.
Jonson also indicated that Sweden now plans to deliver Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within a three-year period, which will include comprehensive training for pilots and technicians.
Shmyhal noted that the contract schedule will be confirmed within days, possibly a week, but Ukraine will request Sweden to supply existing fighter jets as early as next year.
“We insist that it be 2026, and we are negotiating with partners about this. The production of the E/F Gripen will begin a little later,” he explained.
He further described that manufacturing in Ukraine will progress “from large-scale assembly to the localization of individual parts,” calling the agreement “the largest ever on the European continent.”
