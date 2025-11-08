Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Navy Mosque Blast Injures Over Fifty in Indonesia

2025-11-08 03:34:12
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion ripped through a mosque within an Indonesian naval facility during Friday midday services, leaving dozens wounded, authorities confirmed.

The detonation struck approximately noon inside a mosque situated within a Navy compound in North Jakarta, according to the capital's police chief Asep Edi Suheri, who reported 54 individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

Investigators have not yet determined what triggered the blast, with the incident's origin remaining under active examination, police officials stated.

Eyewitness accounts indicate the explosion originated from the back portion of the mosque's primary prayer hall. Security forces and military personnel swiftly sealed off the surrounding zone, while explosive ordnance disposal teams executed comprehensive examinations of the premises.

Preliminary investigative findings point toward either an electrical malfunction or a defective electronic apparatus as potential catalysts for the explosion, though authorities have not ruled out additional possibilities.

The house of worship serves personnel at the naval installation in North Jakarta, Indonesia's bustling capital city. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene following the incident during the Islamic holy day's congregational prayers.

