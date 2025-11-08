403
Orban says Hungary, US are entering golden age of bilateral relations
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described Friday a “golden age” in US-Hungary relations under President Donald Trump, saying the two nations are starting “a new chapter” in their bilateral ties.
Speaking to reporters at the White House alongside Trump, Orban stated, "The reason why we are here is to open a new chapter between the ... United States and Hungary." He added that during the previous Biden administration, "everything was ruined."
Turning to Trump, Orban said, "You restored the old level of the relationship. You improved the bilateral relations. You repaired what was done badly by the previous administration. So now, we are in quite a good position to open up a new chapter, let's say a golden age, between United States and Hungary."
Orban noted that discussions with Trump would include “how we can contribute to help you in your peace effort” regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Energy security was another priority, with Orban emphasizing Hungary’s dependence on Russian oil and gas pipelines. "We are supplied by pipelines. Pipelines are not an ideological political issue. It's a physical reality, because we don't have ports, exactly as the president explained to you. So we will negotiate on that point.
It's vital for us," he said. He also mentioned that 90% of Hungarian households rely on gas for heating and that the main supply comes from the Turkish pipeline.
On the Ukraine war, Orban highlighted a different stance from most European nations, saying, "The only pro-peace governments are the United States government and small Hungary in Europe. Anyway, all the other governments prefer to continue the war, because many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front line, which is a misunderstanding of the situation."
During a discussion with Trump, the US president asked, "So, you would say that Ukraine cannot win that war?" Orban replied, "You know, miracle can happen." Trump responded with a grin, "Yeah, that's right."
