403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says no American official will attend G20 Summit in South Africa
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that no American representatives will participate in the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, citing the nation’s treatment of the Afrikaner community.
In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump condemned South Africa for the “killing and slaughter” of Afrikaners—descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers—as well as the “illegal confiscation” of their farms and land.
“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote.
“Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”
Trump also indicated his desire to host the next G20 Summit in Miami in 2026, suggesting that he intends to bring the event to the United States if he is in office.
The remarks come as global attention turns toward the South African-hosted summit, scheduled for November 22-23, which is part of the rotating presidency of the world’s leading economies.
In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump condemned South Africa for the “killing and slaughter” of Afrikaners—descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers—as well as the “illegal confiscation” of their farms and land.
“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote.
“Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”
Trump also indicated his desire to host the next G20 Summit in Miami in 2026, suggesting that he intends to bring the event to the United States if he is in office.
The remarks come as global attention turns toward the South African-hosted summit, scheduled for November 22-23, which is part of the rotating presidency of the world’s leading economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment