Trump Announces U.S. Boycott of South Africa G20 Summit
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced a complete U.S. delegation boycott of the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa on Friday, citing alleged atrocities against the nation's Afrikaner community.
The American leader unleashed sharp condemnation via Truth Social, his personal digital platform, targeting South Africa for what he characterized as systematic violence and property seizures affecting Afrikaners—descendants of Dutch, French, and German colonial settlers.
"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa," Trump wrote.
The president elaborated on his allegations, declaring: "Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue."
Trump's statement included references to anticipated land appropriation and violence targeting the Afrikaner demographic, communities he described as facing "killing and slaughter" alongside "illegal confiscation" of agricultural properties and territories.
The president concluded his message by expressing enthusiasm for welcoming world leaders to Miami for the 2026 G20 Summit, indicating his administration's ambitions to secure hosting duties for the international economic forum.
The declaration arrives as global focus intensifies on the November 22-23 summit, which South Africa will chair as part of the revolving leadership structure governing the world's most powerful economies.
