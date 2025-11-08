Afghanistan Crushes South Africa In Hong Kong Sixes To Reach Knockout Stage

Afghanistan delivered a commanding performance in their second Hong Kong Sixes match, overpowering South Africa by 49 runs to advance confidently into the next round.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an impressive 149 in six overs, led by Gulbadin Naib's explosive 50 off just 12 balls, which turned the game decisively in their favour.

South Africa struggled to keep pace during their chase, managing only 100 runs before the end of their innings, as Afghan bowlers maintained tight control throughout.

This victory follows Afghanistan's earlier triumph over Nepal, giving the Blue Tigers back-to-back wins and strong momentum heading into the knockout stages.

According to the tournament schedule, Afghanistan will next face the winner of the India–Pakistan clash in the quarterfinals, a highly anticipated encounter for fans.

Cricket analysts described the win as another testament to Afghanistan's rapid rise in international cricket, particularly in shorter formats where their power hitting stands out.

With consistent performances and growing confidence, Afghanistan's national side continues to cement its position among Asia's most formidable cricketing nations.

