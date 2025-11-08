United States To Skip G20 Summit In South Africa Over Alleged Violations Of White Population Rights Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in a post on his social network Truth Social, according to Ukrinform.

"No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," Trump said.

He called holding the G20 summit in South Africa "a total disgrace," claiming that "Afrikaners [People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants] are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated."

The head of the White House added that he looks "forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida." The G20 leaders' summit is scheduled to take place on November 22–23, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa holds the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025.

Trump has criticized South Africa for allegedly violating the rights of the white population in that country and in February suspended its financial aid.