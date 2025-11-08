403
Krystal Integrated Services Appoints Dr. (Hc) Dhananjay Mayur Dave As President - Business Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 07, 2025: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL), a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, has announced the appointment of Dr. (hc) Dhananjay Mayur Dave as President - Business Development. Bringing over 35 years of global leadership experience, Dr. Dave has a proven record of unlocking growth across infrastructure, petrochemicals, clean energy, and facilities management sectors. In his new role, he will lead Krystal's business development initiatives, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening market presence, and accelerating the company's growth trajectory in India and overseas.
Before joining Krystal, Dr. Dave was associated with some of the world's most respected organisations. At Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), a Tata Sons subsidiary, Dr. Dave had a distinguished 27-year tenure, where he spearheaded international business development for across 34 countries, playing a pivotal role in establishing TCE's Qatar subsidiary and collaborating closely with leadership teams to implement long-term growth strategies. His tenure at BVG Group - a diversified enterprise with a turnover exceeding INR 3,000 crore and a workforce of over 100,000 - saw him drive global expansion across the US, Middle East, and Africa, while fostering business diversification and long-term sustainability.
Earlier, as Head of Business Development at Al Dammam Development (DDC) Group in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Dave oversaw the company's real estate, facility management, energy, and waste management operations across the Middle East and Europe. His leadership was instrumental in strengthening operational efficiency and forging strategic international partnerships.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Limited, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dave to the Krystal leadership team. His exceptional track record of building international partnerships and driving growth across multiple continents brings exactly the strategic capability we need as we enter our next phase of expansion. His deep understanding of both infrastructure and facility management ecosystems will be invaluable as we strengthen our position as India's premier integrated facility management partner."
On his appointment, Dr. (hc) Dhananjay Mayur Dave said, "Krystal has built an impressive foundation of trust and operational excellence in the Indian market. I'm energised by the opportunity to work alongside this talented team to write the next chapter - one focused on strategic partnerships, international expansion, and pioneering new service models that address our clients' evolving sustainability and efficiency goals. The timing couldn't be more opportune given the tremendous growth trajectory of India's infrastructure and commercial sectors."
Dr. Dave is a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil - Structures) from Mumbai University and holds a Doctor of Excellence (Honoris Causa, Management) from the Young Scientist University, USA. He has been recognised as a "Most Admired Leader for International Sales" by the International Leadership Forum, Sri Lanka, and has contributed to multiple industry forums and publications. He is also a member of the CII Africa Committee.
With Dr. Dave's appointment, Krystal aims to reinforce its strategic focus on scaling business opportunities, deepening client partnerships, and expanding its footprint across new markets and service verticals.
About Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India's fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services. The company serves a diverse client base across sectors including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. In addition to facility services, KISL offers staffing and payroll solutions, security services, and catering. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL's customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
About Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India's fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services. The company serves a diverse client base across sectors including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. In addition to facility services, KISL offers staffing and payroll solutions, security services, and catering. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL's customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
