An Evening With Shayars Inaugurated At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A soulful and captivating evening titled "An Evening With Shayars" was inaugurated during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The program was gracefully inaugurated by renowned literary and cultural personalities - Rehan Abbas, celebrated Author and Poet; Mamta Soni, noted Author; Rajnish Goyal, Poet, Singer, and Yoga Trainer; and Admiral (Dr) Khurrum Noor, eminent Poet who also moderated the evening.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Global Literary Festival, expressed his joy and appreciation for the unique poetic gathering. "The evening truly celebrated the power of Urdu poetry and its emotional depth. Every poet brought a distinct flavor of thought, rhythm, and imagination that left the audience spellbound," he said.
The evening witnessed mesmerizing performances by eminent Shayars - Syed Nazam Iqbal, Fareed Ahmed Farid, Zafar Kanpuri, Sharaf Nanparvi, and Rachna Bhatia. Each poet enthralled the audience with their beautiful shayari, filled with emotion, melody, and profound meaning. The audience responded with thunderous applause and heartfelt admiration for every performance.
The program turned out to be a super hit segment of the festival, reflecting the timeless charm of Urdu poetry and its continuing influence on modern literary culture. The event further strengthened the festival's mission to celebrate linguistic diversity, creative expression, and literary excellence.
