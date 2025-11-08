Seven People Injured, Multi-Story Building Damaged During Drone Attack In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram.

"In Dnipro, a multi-story building was damaged due to a UAV strike. Several apartments were destroyed, and a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate seven injured people, including two children aged 2 and 13. Information is being clarified," the statement reads.

It is also noted that a private house caught fire in the Samar district. There were also loud explosions in Pavlohrad, where a store was damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, infrastructure was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army also attacked critical infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.

Photo: Suspilne