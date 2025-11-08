Seven People Injured, Multi-Story Building Damaged During Drone Attack In Dnipro
"In Dnipro, a multi-story building was damaged due to a UAV strike. Several apartments were destroyed, and a fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate seven injured people, including two children aged 2 and 13. Information is being clarified," the statement reads.Read also: Woman injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson
It is also noted that a private house caught fire in the Samar district. There were also loud explosions in Pavlohrad, where a store was damaged.
In the Synelnykove district, infrastructure was damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army also attacked critical infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.
Photo: Suspilne
