Framework Agreement Signed Between The ILO, The Interconfederal Mediation Arbitration Service Of Spain (SIMA-FSP)

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – The agreement, which covers joint actions by both institutions to promote labour conciliation and arbitration, was signed in Madrid on 6 November.

MADRID, (ILO News) – Enhancing knowledge of the autonomous and peaceful settlement of labour disputes and promoting training actions and programmes to support the professional development of labour mediators are the objectives of the cooperation agreement signed between the ILO and the SIMA-FSP Foundation.

The agreement was signed by Félix Peinado, director of the ILO office for Spain, and Miguel Canales, president of the SIMA-FSP Foundation. Beatriz Losada, director of SIMA-FSP, also attended the event.

Specifically, the framework agreement provides for the implementation of training and professional development activities on the prevention and resolution of labour disputes and on international labour standards; the preparation of publications of common interest; the establishment and promotion of research networks and groups; and also includes the exchange of technical staff.

The ILO and the SIMA-FSP Foundation have been actively cooperating in concrete initiatives such as the self-assessment of SIMA-FSP using the ILO Guidelines to improve the performance of institutions engaged in the prevention and resolution of labour disputes, and the certification of 18 SIMA-FSP mediators, carried out in 2025 by the ILO International Training Centre (ITC-ILO) in Turin.

The Recommendation on Voluntary Conciliation and Arbitration, 1951 (No. 92), encourages the establishment and strengthening of voluntary conciliation bodies with a view to contributing to the prevention and settlement of labour disputes between employers and workers.

The SIMA-FSP Foundation is a joint body whose main objective is to manage the procedures established in the Sixth Agreement on the Settlement of Labour Disputes (ASAC), as well as to promote the prevention and resolution of labour disputes that affect more than one autonomous community. It acts as a space for dialogue, negotiation and the promotion of a culture of negotiated solutions to labour disputes.

The Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA-FSP) is a joint foundation established by the most representative employers' and workers' organisations at the national level (CEOE, CEPYME, CCOO and UGT).

The post Framework agreement signed between the ILO, the Interconfederal Mediation – Arbitration Service of Spain (SIMA-FSP) appeared first on Caribbean News Global.