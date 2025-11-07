Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Positions Itself In Platinum's Next Chapter

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) and may include paid advertisements.



Historically, platinum traded above gold because it is rarer in nature and has unique industrial applications.

While platinum may no longer command a premium over gold, its role in manufacturing, clean-energy technologies and automotive applications remains potent. By securing access to one of the world's richest PGM regions, Platinum Groups Metals Ltd. is positioning itself for a potential revival of platinum demand.

Platinum once carried an aura of unmatched rarity and status, consistently fetching a price premium over gold, but now the valuation pendulum has swung, creating a quiet opportunity that Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is striving to capture through its large resource Waterberg project. The company is actively working to develop the Waterberg platinum and palladium project in South Africa's Bushveld region and is laying the groundwork to benefit from any revival of platinum's market prestige and industrial role.

