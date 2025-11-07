New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Advances Major Silver Projects Amid Rising Precious Metals Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and includes paid advertisement.



Gold and silver prices have strengthened in recent months, improving project economics across the mining sector.

New Pacific Metals owns two of the world's largest undeveloped open-pittable silver deposits: Silver Sand and Carangas, both in Bolivia.

The Carangas Project hosts a large near-surface silver zone with a thick underlying gold zone, providing scalability and multi-metal optionality.

Carangas' Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) outlines a 16-year starter pit focused on the shallow silver zone with low strip ratio, with significant unmodeled upsides. Multiple regional targets near Carangas share similar geological characteristics, expanding long-term discovery potential.

Rising precious metal prices are providing a more favorable backdrop for exploration and development companies. Gold was trading around $4,001 per ounce, while silver reached $48.5 per ounce, as of November 3rd, 2025, supported by industrial demand and tightening mine supply ( ).

Higher metal prices directly improve project valuations, particularly for pre-production companies with defined mineral resources. For precious metals developers such as New Pacific Metals (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG), this market environment enhances the economic appeal of large-scale assets and...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NEWP are available in the company's newsroom at

