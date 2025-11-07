Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision, Intellect: PM Modi, BJP Leaders Wish Party Stalwart LK Advani On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, praising him as a“statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect.” Other BJP leaders, too, wished the party stalwart on his special day.

In a heartfelt post on X, PM Modi lauded Advani's lifelong dedication to the nation and his invaluable contributions to India's political and cultural landscape.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said,“Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

The veteran leader, a key architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party's growth over decades, turned 98 years old today. Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum as senior leaders, Union ministers, and party members recalled his remarkable legacy and statesmanship.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes on X, writing,“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our inspiration Bharat Ratna, the revered Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. I pray to God for his excellent health, long life, and a blissful life.”

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Advani as“the symbol of integrity and service in politics,” crediting him with nurturing the BJP into a national force.

He posted,“Wishing a very happy birthday and infinite best wishes to the esteemed Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, the symbol of integrity and service in politics, who nurtured the roots of the Bharatiya Janata Party to create a vast banyan tree, and who is our guide and source of inspiration! May the grace of Lord Shri Ram continue to shower upon you unceasingly; may you always remain healthy, have a long life, and may your blessings and affection continue to reach all of us in the same way - this is my prayer.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in extending his wishes, calling Advani a guiding force for the BJP family.

He posted,“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the senior member of the BJP family and our guide for all, former Deputy Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, who has dedicated his life to the nation's welfare in the spirit of 'Nation First'! Your life of dedication to the people and organizational skills serve as an unparalleled ideal for countless workers. We pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health and long life.”

Advani, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna in March, 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu, served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004.

He was born in Karachi (now in Pakistan) on November 8, 1927 and began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942 and went on to serve as BJP National President multiple times.