Fears Over New Alliance Between LTTE Remnants And Indian Underworld Don

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Indian intelligence agencies have issued a serious alert over a new alliance forming between the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and remnants of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Officials say the D-syndicate is now exploiting South Indian and Sri Lankan routes to expand its drug trade after suffering major losses in western and northern India.

The D-syndicate, long known for its narcotics and smuggling networks, has been hit hard in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other northern states due to increased law enforcement action. Seeking new ground, the group is now tapping into the LTTE's old network across Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka to transport drugs.

Intercepted communications suggest that members of the D-gang are in touch with former LTTE operatives and sympathizers. These contacts are helping the syndicate gain access to key maritime and land routes once controlled by the LTTE during its peak.

For the LTTE, this partnership offers a financial lifeline. Intelligence reports say the group's remaining cadres are struggling without leadership or funds. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe earlier indicated that former LTTE members were attempting to withdraw money from foreign banks, possibly to fund new operations.

By joining forces with the D-syndicate, the LTTE gains access to significant cash flow. These funds could be used to recruit new members and purchase arms, even as officials say a full-scale revival of the LTTE's separatist movement remains unlikely.

“While the LTTE's ideology is almost dead, its networks are not,” said a senior intelligence official.“Some operatives still want to rebuild what they lost, and this drug alliance gives them a means to do that.”

The D-syndicate brings money and international reach, while the LTTE contributes deep local knowledge. Former LTTE operatives are familiar with the coastal routes along the Palk Strait, which separates India and Sri Lanka. This expertise makes it easier for smugglers to move drugs between the two countries and into southern India.

Authorities fear this partnership could help the D-gang dominate the southern drug market and establish new supply chains reaching the rest of India.“The combination of Dawood's capital and the LTTE's logistics is a major security concern,” the intelligence official said.

The LTTE's involvement in the drug trade dates back to the 1980s, when it used narcotics trafficking to fund its militant activities. The group controlled several smuggling routes between India and Sri Lanka, turning Sri Lanka into a key hub for transnational organized crime.

About three years ago, Indian agencies foiled an attempt by LTTE-linked operatives to smuggle arms and drugs from Sri Lanka to India. Two men from Tamil Nadu-identified as Suresh Raj and Soundarajan-were arrested. Investigators said they were acting under the orders of LTTE leaders based in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

Over the decades, the LTTE also laundered drug profits into legitimate businesses abroad, especially in countries like Canada and Norway, where Tamil diaspora networks remain active.

Indian security agencies view this new alliance as a“lethal combination.” The D-syndicate gains control over lucrative southern routes, while the LTTE secures the funds it desperately needs. Together, they could rebuild a powerful smuggling corridor spanning the Indian Ocean.

Officials warn that the syndicate's growing influence in South India poses a bigger threat than a potential LTTE ideological revival.“The danger is not just terrorism,” said a counter-narcotics expert.“It's the criminal infrastructure that could support terror, drugs, and weapons movement all at once.”

The NIA and other intelligence units are closely tracking communications and financial flows between suspected operatives. Security forces have tightened maritime patrols around Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Lakshadweep islands. Authorities are also monitoring Tamil diaspora networks that might channel money into the alliance. (Diya TV)