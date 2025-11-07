PM Modi To Inaugurate Conference On 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' At SC Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court of India on Saturday at around 5 p.m. During the event, the Prime Minister will launch a Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). He will also address the gathering on this occasion.

The two-day conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services infrastructure, including the legal aid counseling system, panel lawyers, paralegal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats, and financial management of legal services institutions.

In 1987, the Parliament enacted the Legal Services Authorities Act, which came into force on November 9, 1995. The Act was established to create a nationwide, uniform network for providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society on the basis of equal opportunity.

The NALSA was constituted under this Act to monitor and evaluate the implementation of legal aid programmes, as well as to lay down policies and principles for making legal services available under the law.

In every state, a State Legal Services Authority has been constituted to implement the policies and directions of NALSA, provide free legal assistance to citizens, and conduct Lok Adalats. The State Legal Services Authority is headed by the Chief Justice of the respective High Court, who serves as the Patron-in-Chief. The seniormost judge of the High Court is nominated as the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA).

Similarly, in every district, a District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been established to implement legal services programmes at the district level. The DLSA is situated in the District Courts Complex and is chaired by the District Judge of the respective district. A Judicial Officer of the Civil Judge Cadre is appointed as Secretary on a full-time basis.

A Supreme Court Legal Services Committee has been constituted to administer and implement the legal services programme insofar as it relates to the Supreme Court of India.