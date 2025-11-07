Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Protest For Better Prices Govt Assures Help

Karnataka's sugarcane farmers are protesting over prices, demanding better rates for their produce. The state government has assured them of support, with Minister Sharanprakash Patil meeting MPs, ministers, and farmers to discuss the issue.

State Cites Centre's Role, Continues Dialogue

Patil emphasised that the Government of India plays a significant role in fixing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane. He assured that the state government will actively work to resolve the issue, engaging in discussions with factory owners and farmers. "There are certain demands which need to be met by the Government of India because you see FRP and minimum support price (MSP) is fixed by the Government of India...The Government of India has a larger role to play in this, but the State Government will definitely play an active role in resolving the issue...The discussions are going on with the factory owners and the farmers as well...We'll try to convince the farmers as well," he said.

The minister's statement comes as farmers continue to voice their concerns, seeking a fair deal for their produce. The state government aims to balance the interests of farmers and factory owners, ensuring a mutually beneficial solution.

CM Meets Stakeholders, Promises Action

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met sugarcane factory owners and farmers on Friday at Vidhana Soudha to discuss sugarcane pricing, ethanol production, and exports. Responding to their concerns, he said, "We will stand with the farmers. You too must be ready to help solve their problems," and assured the State Government would act on issues within its control.

During the meetings with CM, it was pointed out that "Production and sale of sugar ethanol production and price fixing, sugar export and its pricing all fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Government." They expressed concern that policies from the Centre have placed South Indian mills at a disadvantage compared to northern states, saying, "Because of the Centre's policies, sugar mills in South India are facing problems, while mills in North India are in a favourable position," was the common opinion of the factory owners.

The CM further assured that the State Government will examine and address issues concerning factory owners that fall within the State's jurisdiction. The Chief Minister also said the proposal to impose a 60-paise-per-unit tax on electricity sold by sugar mills would be reconsidered. (ANI)

