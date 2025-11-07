Qatar Press Centre Partakes In Media Sovereignty Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) has participated in the conference "Media Sovereignty: Defending Reason and Awareness in the Face of Disinformation," organised by the Interim Committee for Managing the Affairs of the Press and Publishing Sector, in coordination with the General Union of Arab Journalists, in the city of Laayoune in the Kingdom of Morocco, with the participation of a number of journalists from 18 countries. The participants called for supporting press freedom and developing Arab legislation regulating the activities of digital platforms.Sadiq Mohammad al-Ammari, Director-General of the QPC, affirmed in the discussion session that the control of most governments over traditional media outlets drives a segment of society to turn to social media platforms, which are fertile ground for the dissemination of misleading information and content that incites sedition.blade-->

From left Sadiq Mohammad al-Ammari, other panelists

He said: In an era where news flows like a torrent, and where facts intersect with deceits and misleading news, journalism emerges as a compass of truth. The louder the noise of false news on digital platforms, the greater the need for a professional and sound voice that carries the torch of truth and illuminates the paths of public awareness.Al-Ammari noted that combating misleading news is not achieved through slogans, but rather by empowering journalists with their tools, foremost among them the right to access information; that right affirmed by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and confirmed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as a cornerstone of freedom of expression and an indispensable pillar for safeguarding integrity and transparency.He added: When information is made available to the press clearly and quickly, areas of ambiguity diminish, and the path is blocked for those who spread rumours. Since accurate information is the most powerful weapon against falsehood, and a society that allows the press access to the truth protects its collective consciousness from the poisons of false news.He affirmed that the free flow of information is not a luxury, but a fundamental guarantee for a public life based on honesty and accountability. Therefore, strengthening the role of the press is not merely an option, but a national, humanitarian, and moral duty for the advancement of nations.He said: It is time for the digital platforms and official news websites of ministries to regain their credibility, in a way that meets the aspirations of citizens in the media sector.