UAE: Bubble Soccer? 5 Unusual Ways To Get Fit This Month

Every November, Dubai redefines what it means to get moving. The city turns into one giant gym for the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, with mass activities like the Dubai Run and Dubai Ride attracting hundreds of residents.

However, if you thought the Dubai Fitness Challenge was all about boot camps and burpees, think again. This emirate does not leave the fun out of fitness. Think testing core strength while balancing on a paddle board, power-pedalling to light up a glowing installation, or bubble soccer that turns adults into joyful, bouncing toddlers.

Ready to swap your treadmill for a pup cuddle or a giant inflatable bubble? Let's get right into it.

Stand Up Paddle

Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) is back for its third edition at Hatta Dam this weekend. This year, you can enjoy this mass water sports event on November 8 and 9.

Expect a full weekend of free activities, including adult and family SUP training sessions led by certified coaches, mass participation challenges, yoga on a SUP board and both single and double kayaking sessions.

One of the key highlights in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) calendar, the 2024 event welcomed 2,330 seasoned paddlers and newcomers to experience the beauty and tranquility of paddle-boarding amidst breathtaking mountain views at Hatta.

Football zorbing

Also known as Bubble Soccer, this is regular football, but with everyone wearing giant inflatable bubbles. Each player steps into a big, bouncy, transparent sphere that covers their upper body. Your legs are free to run, but your arms are tucked inside, so the fun really starts when you try to kick the ball.

Get ready to bounce off fellow participants as you try to score a goal. Bubble soccer is happening every Wednesday, 6pm to 6:30pm, at Hatta.

CRANK night spin

High-energy spinning might just be the thing you need to close out the month. Join the Glow Ride with Crank at Bluewaters at 7pm on November 27, where you light up the night. As the cycling kicks off, a vibrant neon installation will illuminate, powered by the riders' collective energy.

Pedal, glow, and be part of a one-of-a-kind experience that blends fitness, art, and community into an unforgettable evening.

Puppy Yoga

Bring your furry friend along for this one. Fitness First is hosting Puppy Yoga at Palm West Beach on November 15. Yoga mats will be provided, alongwith goodie bags and free day passes.

This feel-good session blends a gentle, guided yoga flow with a bunch of playful pups happily roaming around, giving you that much-needed serotonin boost.

Water Yoga

Get ready to wobble, stretch, and float! This stand-up paddle yoga session lets you breathe and bend atop the water, making every pose part workout, part balancing act - all in a dreamy setting at the Kempinski Hotel on November 29 and 30. A fun way to wrap up this month's activities.