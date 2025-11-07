Infrastructure Has Played Great Role In Development Of Countries: PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi and said that infrastructure has played a significant role in the development of nations.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said,“I have seen how incredibly you celebrated Dev Deepawali. Today is also an auspicious day. Infrastructure has played a great role in the development of countries. Consider a place where there is no railway station - once it is built, development begins naturally. Think about a region where there is no road; when a road is constructed, farmers can take their produce to markets, and progress starts. Infrastructure is not only about bridges or buildings - wherever such developments happen, growth follows.”

“The nation is moving ahead on this very track. In this spirit, new Vande Bharat trains are being launched in various parts of the country. Apart from the Kashi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, the Firozpur–Delhi, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express trains have also been flagged off today. Now, more than 160 Vande Bharat trains are operational across India," PM Modi said.

He said that 160 new Vande Bharat trains are currently running in the country.“Over 160 new Vande Bharat trains are running in the country. I want to congratulate all the people of Varanasi and the entire nation for this achievement."

"Today, NaMo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the future. This is a campaign to expand Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is for the people, by the people, and of the people of India. Earlier, it was considered impossible, but today, these trains are being built in our own country - this is India's strength. Foreigners are amazed when they see Vande Bharat," he stated.

Speaking on India's spiritual and cultural connectivity, PM Modi said,“In India, pilgrimages have always been a medium to awaken the nation's consciousness. These journeys are not merely visits to temples; they are sacred traditions that connect the soul of India. Places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra represent our spiritual heritage.

"As these sacred destinations are now being connected through the Vande Bharat network, it is linking India's culture, faith, and path of development.”

Highlighting improvements in public health facilities, the Prime Minister added,“We are working to make facilities in Banaras a special experience for everyone. Our government has been continuously improving healthcare services in Prayagraj and Kashi. About 10–11 years ago, people suffering from serious illnesses had only one option - the district hospital or BHU. The number of patients was so high that even after waiting all night, many couldn't get treated. For diseases like cancer, people had to sell their land to travel to Mumbai for treatment.”