MENAFN - SWNS Digital) More than half of adults aren't doing the recommended amount of exercise – blaming a lack of time and long working hours.

The NHS advises that adults aged up to 64 should do "at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity like brisk walking or cycling, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity like running" every week.

But a study of 2,000 adults found 55 per cent don't do enough exercise to reach this threshold.

With 35 per cent of adults doing no more than 60 minutes of activity a week – less than half the advised time.

While as many as 15 per cent do not exercise at all.

It also emerged the biggest barrier to exercise is time, with 35 per cent claiming they are too busy to fit it in, along with no motivation (32 per cent), and work (28 per cent).

The study also found the average British adult spends six hours a day sat down and only manages to walk 6,500 steps.

“I'm too tired” was the most common excuse Brits have used to not exercise (35 per cent), along with“it's too hot” (24 per cent) and“it's too cold” (18 per cent).

And one in 20 (six per cent) have even blamed the need to do washing for not being more mobile.

But even if they did have more spare time, 22 per cent would opt to sit down and read a book, while just one in 10 would exercise.

Although 39 per cent of adults feel pressured to exercise – with family (31 per cent) and social media (30 per cent) the biggest triggers.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found 91 per cent of the parents polled actively encourage their children to be more active, with 50 per cent concerned about their level of exercise.

Among the favourite activities for children were running (58 per cent), playing football (53 per cent), and dance (35 per cent).

More than two thirds of parents (67 per cent) said they exercise with their children - but for those that don't, 22 per cent felt it is more enjoyable doing it solo.

