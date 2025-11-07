James Watson, Nobel Prize-Winning DNA Pioneer, Dead At 97
James Watson - the Nobel laureate co-credited with the pivotal discovery of DNA's double-helix structure, but whose career was later tainted by his repeated racist remarks - has died, his former lab said Friday. He was 97.
Watson died Thursday in hospice care on Long Island in New York, news confirmed by the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he was based for much of his career.
Watson's breakthrough alongside Francis Crick made him one of the most important scientists of the 20th century.
