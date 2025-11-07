PM Kisan Yojana 21St Instalment: Is Farmer E-KYC Important To Avail Benefits? What To Do In Case Of Pending Status

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is commonly known as PM Kisan Yojana, is in the limelight as its almost time for the twenty-first instalment. Under this scheme, a total of ₹2,000 is credited periodically into beneficiaries' accounts. Amid expectations of latest instalment fund to be disbursed in November 2025, curiosity is building around importance of farmer registry.

The scheme launched by the Union Government in 2019 benefitted more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country in the previous cycle, On August 2, 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was released. Let's find out the importance of farmer registry important to avail PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment.

| PM Kisan Yojana instalment: Release date, beneficiary list, excluded farmers Is farmer e-KYC important to avail benefits?

It is important to note that eligible farmers who have completed their e-KYC and registration process on the official portal for the 21st instalment will receive funds from the central government's welfare scheme.

The official website states,“eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.” Aadhaar Number will be needed for the eKYC process.

Although no official date for the release of funds has been announced yet but as per media reports early disbursement of funds was done to provide financial assistance to farmers affected by devastating floods and landslides in September.

Notably, eligible farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand have reportedly received these funds from the Centre directly under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the 21st instalment. On October 7, the periodic instalment for Jammu and Kashmir was released. Under this scheme, farmers receive ₹6,000 every year in three equal instalments.

The official website states,“The Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines.” Take a look at the key parameters based on which certain candidates will be excluded from the Centre's financial assistance:



Farmers who acquired land ownership after 1 February 2019 If more than one family member is enrolled for the benefits, such as both husband and wife and an adult member and minor, the benefit disbursement will be contingent on physical verification.

The website further notes,“Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.” Notably, the state government and Union Territory administration identifies the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

How to check PM Kisan 21st instalment 2025 status?

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at gov

Step 2: Navigate to Farmer's Corner on the homepage.

Step 3: Select“Know your status" tab.

Step 4: Enter registration number and security code to check the status.

Step 5: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP on the portal and check the status of 21st instalment.

What to do in case of pending status?

The applicants must complete the pending formalities such as Aadhar card linking, PAN card verification or bank account issues as pending status indicates incomplete application process.