Integral Metals Announces Closing Of Private Placement Offerings

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the“Company” or“Integral”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (i) private placement offering of units (“ Units”) at a price of $0.80 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,528,000.00 (the“ Unit Offering”) and (ii) private placement offering of FT units (“ FT Units”) at a price of $0.95 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,749.45 (the“ FT Unit Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (“ Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share (each, a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.95 for a period of 24 months. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (each, a“ FT Share”) and one (non-flow-through) Warrant of the Company, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to fund exploration activities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including investor relations activities, while the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares are intended to be used to incur“Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Unit Offering, finder's fees comprising $31,680.00 in cash and 39,600 broker warrants were paid to eligible finders, with each broker warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of 24 months from issuance. All securities issued in the Unit Offering and the FT Unit Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

The securities issued pursuant to the Unit Offering and the FT Unit Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer 825-414-3163

...

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company. Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's plans with respect to the use of any proceeds received from the Offering may change; and the risk that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.