Cazbah Showcases Digital Growth Success In New Josef's Artisan Meats Case Study

FARMINGTON, N.Y. - November 7, 2025 - Cazbah, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in small-to-medium B2B manufacturers, has released a new food manufacturer case study spotlighting the remarkable online growth of Josef's Artisan Meats, a family-owned food manufacturer known for its award-winning sausages, deli meats, and charcuterie.

The case study details how Josef's Artisan Meats transformed from a traditional, regionally focused producer into a thriving e-commerce business with national reach, all through an ongoing, five-year partnership with Cazbah. By leveraging Cazbah's integrated digital marketing model, Josef's achieved average annual online sales growth of 20% and, in one record-setting year, exceeded 100% growth.

FROM TRADITION TO TRANSFORMATION

For decades, Josef's Artisan Meats built its reputation on craftsmanship, heritage, and quality: values that earned its place on Wegmans shelves and in the hearts of loyal customers. But as consumer habits evolved, the company realized that tradition alone could no longer sustain growth.

Travelers who discovered Josef's products at Wegmans stores often wanted to reorder online but couldn't. The company's outdated website and lack of e-commerce functionality prevented it from meeting growing national demand.“We had a very meager, antiquated online presence. We knew that wasn't going to cut the mustard,” said Craig Funk, Director of Business Development at Josef's Artisan Meats.

Recognizing the need for modernization, Josef's leadership sought a partner capable of integrating technology, marketing, and strategy. They turned to Cazbah for a complete internet marketing solution; one designed to scale with their ambitions while preserving the authenticity of their brand.

A HOLISTIC DIGITAL STRATEGY

Cazbah's approach began by building a modern e-commerce website to handle direct-to-consumer sales and improve online visibility through targeted SEO campaigns. The collaboration extended beyond technology; it combined data-driven marketing, customer segmentation, and ongoing strategy sessions between Josef's and their dedicated Cazbah Internet Marketing Consultant (IMC), Dan.

The results were immediate and measurable. Enhanced search visibility brought in new customers nationwide, while strategic email campaigns nurtured relationships with returning buyers. With a minimal marketing effort of just one or two email blasts per month, Josef's began seeing consistent double-digit annual growth.

Funk summarized the relationship succinctly:“It's a synergy. A true partnership. We're both working to achieve the same objective.”

GROWTH BEYOND EXPECTATIONS

As the case study reveals, Josef's Artisan Meats' online performance now rivals larger competitors in the gourmet food and specialty meats sector. Over the course of their partnership with Cazbah:



Average online sales increased by 20% annually

One year saw sales exceed 100% growth, forcing the company to temporarily pause campaigns to meet production capacity Five consecutive contract renewals underscored the value and return on investment Josef's experienced with Cazbah

“Before Cazbah, our online presence was meager. Now, we're competitive nationally,” Funk said in the case study.

PROCESS, PEOPLE, AND PERFORMANCE

Cazbah's success model for Josef's was built on three pillars: technology, process, and people.



Technology: A redesigned website and SEO foundation established Josef's visibility among consumers searching for charcuterie and artisan meats online.

Process: Data analytics guided campaign focus toward under-served product segments, maximizing returns and reducing wasted spend. People: Continuous collaboration between Josef's leadership and Cazbah's team fostered accountability and innovation.

This multi-dimensional approach proved crucial not only in driving sales but also in building long-term marketing infrastructure that would continue delivering results beyond individual campaigns.

LESSONS FOR OTHER SMB MANUFACTURERS

Josef's story offers valuable takeaways for other small-to-medium manufacturers considering a digital transformation. The case study emphasizes that digital channels are no longer optional, even for companies rooted in traditional craftsmanship.

For Josef's, success came not from a one-time website overhaul but from a sustained, data-informed partnership. Cazbah's comprehensive model, combining web development, SEO, e-commerce strategy, and continuous improvement, enabled Josef's to grow sustainably and manage success without overextending capacity.

As the company's growth accelerated, Josef's built a new production facility twice the size of its original plant, ensuring the infrastructure could support expanding online demand. This milestone symbolized the perfect alignment between operational readiness and digital growth.

PROOF IN PARTNERSHIP

Cazbah's case study reinforces the firm's mission: to empower SMB manufacturers through measurable digital results. For Josef's Artisan Meats, the transformation has been both practical and profound; a testament to what's possible when craftsmanship meets modern marketing.

“Cazbah's model brought not just web development but also SEO, content, campaign management, and ongoing strategy, all tied together with a genuine interest in understanding what made Josef's different,” Funk explained.

By integrating e-commerce and strategic digital marketing, Josef's not only expanded beyond New York but established a national footprint, capturing customers who once could only find their products locally.

ABOUT JOSEF'S ARTISAN MEATS

Josef's Artisan Meats is a family-owned food manufacturer specializing in sausages, deli meats, and award-winning charcuterie. Founded in 2007, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques, serving wholesale partners, including Wegmans, as well as direct-to-consumer online customers nationwide. Known for quality, innovation, and attention to detail, Josef's continues to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to artisanal excellence.

ABOUT CAZBAH

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Farmington, New York, Cazbah Total Internet Marketing Solution provides comprehensive online marketing services for small-to-medium-sized B2B manufacturers and distributors. Cazbah's integrated approach combines website design, SEO, analytics, content creation, and strategy through dedicated Internet Marketing Consultants (IMCs).