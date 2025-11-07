New Book By L.S. Smith Flips The Self-Help Script With Humor, Honesty, And Heart

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Screw Up Like a Genius by L.S. Smith"Stop Trying to Be Perfect-Start Screwing Up Like a Genius

In a world obsessed with flawless morning routines, endless productivity hacks, and curated perfection, L.S. Smith's new book, Screw Up Like a Genius (Wink & Word Publishing, ISBN 9798272568953 ), arrives as the refreshingly honest antidote we didn't know we needed. This laugh-out-loud, truth-telling guide invites readers to stop chasing impossible standards and start learning from the glorious mess of being human.

Instead of shaming readers into“fixing” themselves, Smith offers a heartfelt manifesto for embracing imperfection-with humor, compassion, and a dash of chaos. Through witty storytelling and relatable lessons, Screw Up Like a Genius turns failure into fuel for growth and self-acceptance. Inside, readers will discover:



The Failure Framework: Why intentional mistakes can spark genuine progress.

The Comfort of Crashing: How to embrace discomfort without the meltdown.

The Anti-Plan: How to build goals with wiggle room and joy.

The Forgive-Yourself Approach: How laughter and grace can heal perfectionism's grip. BONUS: The Genius Toolkit: Exercises and Reflections for Real-Life Imperfection.



About the Author

L.S. Smith is an author, former counselor, and lifelong advocate for helping people of all ages develop emotional resilience and self-worth. With over 25 years of experience working with children, adolescents, and adults, Smith brings a unique blend of humor, empathy, and wisdom to her writing.

She is also the creator of The Adventures of Gracie Gratitude, a beloved children's book series teaching values like kindness and thankfulness through the charming Gracie the Gratitude Bunny. Smith's upcoming nonfiction series, The Spiral Breaker, will further explore how readers can free themselves from mental loops that block joy, confidence, and peace.

When she's not writing, Smith enjoys traveling the world with her husband, soaking in new cultures, hiking, and finding gratitude in life's small wonders.

Book Details

Title: Screw Up Like a Genius Author: L.S. Smith Publisher: Wink & Word Publishing Publication Date: November 1, 2025 ISBN: 9798272568953 Genre: Self-Help / Humor