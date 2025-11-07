New Book“Personal Wellness RX” By Dr. Laquenta Long Offers A Practical Prescription For Mindfulness And Emotional Wellness

November 7, 2025 - Dr. LaQuenta Long, PsyD, LMFT, licensed therapist and founder of Design Life Hub, unveils her transformative new book, Personal Wellness RX: Your Daily Self-Care Vitamins for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness, available now in paperback and eBook, with an audiobook edition forthcoming. Published on November 5, 2025, and carrying the ISBN 979-8986292786, the book presents a groundbreaking approach to emotional health-treating self-care as a daily vitamin routine for the mind and soul.

In a world that often glorifies busyness and burnout, Personal Wellness RX offers a refreshing alternative: a simple, science-informed guide to emotional well-being rooted in intentional, daily practices. Dr. Long introduces readers to five essential“Self-Care Vitamins” - Awareness, Balance, Connection, Detox, and Exercise - each representing a core component of emotional wellness. Through these“vitamins,” readers learn to strengthen mindfulness, restore personal balance, and nurture mental health one small, meaningful action at a time.

"A mental health journey doesn't have to start at crisis. Begin your self-care journey NOW, and start designing the life you have always wanted to live,“ says - Dr. Long

A Practical Framework for Modern Wellness

Unlike traditional self-help books that overwhelm readers with theory or rigid regimens, Personal Wellness RX distills wellness into actionable, manageable steps. Each“vitamin” represents a focus area for daily growth:



Awareness - Cultivate mindfulness and emotional intelligence.

Balance - Align your time, energy, and priorities with your values.

Connection - Strengthen relationships and meaningful communication.

Detox - Release negativity and establish healthy boundaries. Exercise - Engage your body to support emotional clarity and vitality.



By combining relatable storytelling, evidence-based psychology, and reflective exercises, Dr. Long helps readers design a personalized self-care plan that fits seamlessly into their daily lives. Whether you're a busy professional, caregiver, or student navigating life's pressures, this book provides the tools to reclaim calm, clarity, and control.

A Timely Message from a Trusted Expert

With over 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. LaQuenta Long, PsyD, LMFT, has become a trusted voice in mental wellness. As the founder of Design Life Hub, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals and organizations cultivate self-awareness, emotional balance, and resilience. Her workshops, books, and online courses empower people to create fulfilling, emotionally healthy lives through mindful habits and intentional living.

Dr. Long's expertise as a licensed marriage and family therapist shines throughout Personal Wellness RX. Her compassionate tone and practical insights make complex emotional concepts accessible to anyone seeking a roadmap to greater peace and purpose.

For Readers Seeking Clarity, Balance, and Empowerment

Personal Wellness RX is not just a book-it's a companion for anyone ready to take charge of their emotional health. Readers will discover how to:



Design a personalized daily self-care plan.

Understand emotional needs through the“Vitamin” model.

Balance energy, time, and relationships.

Detox from negative influences and strengthen boundaries. Build mindfulness through awareness and movement.



Perfect for therapists, educators, and anyone on a personal growth journey, the book invites readers to view wellness as an everyday commitment rather than a luxury reserved for spare moments.

Availability

Personal Wellness RX: Your Daily Self-Care Vitamins for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellness is available now in paperback and eBook formats, with an audiobook release coming soon. Copies can be found online through major retailers and directly at .

For additional information send an email via ...