Siemens positions Turkey as key export, innovation center
(MENAFN) German tech giant Siemens’ Turkish subsidiary is positioning Türkiye as a strategic center for production, R&D, engineering, and exports, supplying technologies across the company’s global operations. Huseyin Gelis, chair of Siemens Türkiye, said the country has played a key role in the firm’s global success this year, serving not just as a market but as a hub with worldwide reach. “We increased Türkiye’s share, added value, and strategic impact in the global Siemens ecosystem,” he noted, highlighting the company’s commitment to Türkiye’s ongoing digital and industrial transformation.
Digital transformation, including AI-powered production optimization, automation, real-time data analytics, and cybersecurity, has become a necessity for industrial competitiveness. Siemens Türkiye has focused on AI automation, smart infrastructure, and sustainability to support energy, industry, and infrastructure transformation, applying global solutions to meet domestic needs.
In the steel sector, Siemens Türkiye contributed to Kardemir’s production efficiency through electrification, automation modernization, and digital energy management solutions. For the petrochemical company Petkim, Siemens upgraded energy infrastructure across 15 main facilities and modernized a total of 18 factories.
In Gaziantep’s industrial zone, Siemens provided energy services to 500 new industrial plots, implementing advanced IoT sensors, digital protection systems, automated medium-voltage switching solutions, and energy automation technologies. These projects demonstrate the company’s integration of digital, industrial, and energy solutions at scale.
Looking ahead to 2026, Siemens Türkiye plans to continue supporting industrial transformation with solutions that reduce carbon emissions, enhance efficiency, and provide digital monitoring and analytics across energy, industry, cities, and transportation. Despite global challenges such as currency fluctuations, interest rates, and energy market volatility, Gelis stressed that Türkiye can overcome these hurdles.
Siemens Türkiye will continue prioritizing digitalization, AI applications, energy efficiency, industrial automation, and digital twin technologies, leveraging its Siemens Xcelerator platform. The company’s focus also includes strengthening employment, developing talent, increasing domestic high-tech production, and promoting sustainable solutions, aiming to create long-term value and contribute to Türkiye’s digital future.
