NIA Arrests Social Activist Gade Innaiah For Pro-Maoist Remarks

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested social activist Gade Innaiah for his alleged remarks in support of the Maoists.

The NIA official arrested him from Telangana's Jangaon district. He was brought to Hyderabad and produced before an NIA special court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Innaiah was taken into custody from an orphanage, which he runs at Zaffargadh mandal in Jangaon district.

He had made certain remarks allegedly in support of the Maoist movement recently at the funeral of deceased Maoist leader Katha Ramachandra Reddy alias Vikalp.

He was booked under section 152 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 13 and 29 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for encouraging support for the banned CPI (Maoist), intention to further the activities of CPI (Maoist), and incite the gathering to commit an unlawful activity and encouraged those present to continue the Maoist revolution.

After a NIA special court sent Innaiah to judicial custody, he was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Innaiah is also said to be the leader of an organisation called 'Bharat Bachao. In 2023, he, along with another 'Bharat Bachao' leader and Khammam -based cardiologist Dr MF Gopinath, then member of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Pulluri Prasad Rao alia Chandranna and two others, were booked under UAPA after their alleged associate was caught with gelatine sticks and Maoist literature.

They were booked after one G. Srinivas was arrested by the police while he was travelling to meet Chandranna in Chhattisgarh.

According to police, Srinivas had received Rs 27 lakh from unknown persons at the direction of Chandranna for party funds to 'Bharat Bachao'. Police had seized Rs 3.7 lakh cash and gelatin sticks from Srinivas. On his confession, a UAPA case was registered against Srinivas, Chandranna, Innaiah, Gopinath and J. Ramesh.

Chandranna, along with Telangana state committee member of CPI (Maoist) Bandi Prakash alias Prabhath, had surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy in October this year.