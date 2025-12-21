403
Eurasian leaders convene in Russia for regional integration meetings
(MENAFN) Senior leaders from across Eurasia are due to meet in Russia’s St. Petersburg over the coming days for a series of high-level gatherings involving major regional cooperation frameworks.
According to official statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to the city on Sunday to take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where pressing matters related to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed.
“In particular, it is expected that a free trade agreement will be signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Republic of Indonesia,” a Kremlin statement said.
Putin is also expected to attend an informal meeting on Monday bringing together heads of state from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a format that has become a regular feature of regional diplomacy.
Several leaders have already arrived in Russia to participate in one or both events, including the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. Additional attendees are expected, among them the leaders of Kazakhstan and Armenia.
As stated by reports citing Kremlin officials, Putin is also expected to hold separate bilateral discussions with Armenia’s prime minister and Azerbaijan’s president on the margins of the informal CIS gathering, though Azerbaijan has yet to formally confirm its leader’s participation.
The CIS was created in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union to foster cooperation in economic, political, and security spheres. Its full membership includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova halted its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
The EAEU, meanwhile, was established through a treaty signed in May 2014 and came into effect in January 2015. Its current members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
