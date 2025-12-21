Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fighting Continues In Hrabovske, Sumy Region No Russians In Neighboring Riasne Military

2025-12-21 08:04:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joint Forces Task Force reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Defense Forces are making efforts to push the enemy back onto the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read also: Airborne troops show rare footage of fighting in Pokrovsk

As Ukrinform previously reported, as a result of a rapid advance by Russian troops in the Sumy region, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from several positions in the area of Hrabovske.

UkrinForm

