Fighting Continues In Hrabovske, Sumy Region No Russians In Neighboring Riasne Military
The Defense Forces are making efforts to push the enemy back onto the territory of the Russian Federation.Read also: Airborne troops show rare footage of fighting in Pokrovsk
As Ukrinform previously reported, as a result of a rapid advance by Russian troops in the Sumy region, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from several positions in the area of Hrabovske.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment