Azerbaijan's Post-War Reality Versus European Parliament's Narrative

In 2020, following the wise decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Great Leader, President Ilham Aliyev-a decision grounded in international law and principles-Azerbaijan liberated its territories that had been under occupation by neighboring Armenia since the early 1990s as a result of the Second Garabagh (Patriotic) War. Thus, by single-handedly enforcing the well-known four resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, our country put an end to an injustice that had lasted for 30 years.

Naturally, after the magnificent Victory we achieved, almost all influential international organizations, including the United Nations and states around the world, justified Azerbaijan's fair struggle and welcomed the full restoration of our country's territorial integrity.

However, alongside this, certain forces began to cast a shadow over Azerbaijan's just cause in various ways and started playing very dirty games in an attempt to refuse acceptance of the outcomes of this war.

Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani government is carrying out extensive efforts to ensure sustainable peace and security in the region, forces that cannot tolerate these consistent measures continue their insidious actions, abusing their international influence, displaying a biased attitude toward our country, and attempting to undermine the peace process in the South Caucasus.

The next anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 18 December 2025 is a clear example of this biased activity.

Contrary to these developments, Azerbaijan is pursuing multi-vector efforts to achieve lasting peace, participating in existing bilateral and multilateral meetings, declaring its readiness for cooperation, and calling on all interested parties to create the necessary conditions in the South Caucasus for the well-being of peoples.

What we see today is that the entire world now recognizes Azerbaijan as the rightful side, and international organizations highly appreciate our country's calls for peace.

In particular, as a result of the trilateral Washington Declaration signed in the United States on 8 August 2025, the initialing of the provisions of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia went down in history as an important political event confirming that the phase of conflict that had lasted for many years in the South Caucasus has effectively come to an end. This agreement, achieved through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, established a new political and legal framework for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

It is precisely in this context that the consistent and constructive peace-oriented position of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again comes into the focus of the international community. Azerbaijan, which emerged victorious in the war, is at the same time acting as the side that dictates peace. This is the logical outcome of the multi-vector and future-oriented foreign policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. In the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan demonstrates through concrete steps that it prioritizes regional integration, the opening of transport and communication routes, and economic cooperation rather than revanchism.

The peace document initialed after the Washington Declaration also creates a basis for expanding new logistical opportunities in the region. The Zangezur Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and the East–West and North–South transport routes, through Azerbaijan's initiative and active participation, are becoming an important link in the global trade chain. Azerbaijan is no longer only an energy exporter but is also strengthening its position as a reliable logistics and transit hub in the Eurasian space. This is of strategic importance not only for the countries of the region but also for European and Asian markets.

Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, in particular, is undeniable. The Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP, and TAP projects have diversified Europe's energy map and reduced the energy dependence of a number of countries. Azerbaijan has proven itself for many years to be a reliable partner in this field. Nevertheless, the European Parliament's regular adoption of biased and one-sided resolutions against our country raises serious questions. This approach not only contradicts Europe's real interests but also represents a clear example of political hypocrisy.

The global political architecture is currently being reshaped on the basis of new challenges. Changes in the global balance of power and the growing role of regional actors demonstrate the failure of outdated political mechanisms. Under these conditions, attempts by a group of remnants of the old system-forces that have lost their geopolitical influence-to cast a shadow over the peace process in our region are not surprising. The European Parliament's latest resolution is yet another manifestation of the activities of these circles.

The adoption of such documents, built on false information and fabricated claims, constitutes a direct blow to the peace process in the South Caucasus and at the same time casts a shadow over Azerbaijan–EU relations. In this regard, the statement adopted by the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the Republic of Azerbaijan in response to the European Parliament's resolution is an expression of our country's principled position. Azerbaijan will not fall under the influence of any biased political document and will continue to uphold its position as the main initiator and guarantor of peace in the region.

Azerbaijan has clearly defined its path, and this path is one of peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation. The South Caucasus is moving toward becoming a space of cooperation rather than confrontation. At the center of this process stands Azerbaijan-as a strong state, a reliable partner, and a responsible international actor.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.