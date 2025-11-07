Breakthrough Leaders Unite In New Amazon-Bestseller That Showcases Real Strategies To Accelerate Impact, Income, & Influence

In this unique anthology visionary leaders turned challenges into purpose and prosperity

Purpose-driven entrepreneurs unite - Bob Chitrathorn, Alfonzo Alexander, Sorina Tanase, Hal Stinespring, Kim Egger, and Phil Caylor alongside #1 Global Branding Expert, Rey Perez & Hall of Fame speaker, & New York Times Best Selling Author, Dan Clark - have officially been recognized as Amazon Best-Selling Authors with the release of The Drive to Success Vol. 3, which climbed to top rankings in Business Etiquette, Free Enterprise, and Business Ethics categories.

This acclaimed anthology is led by Rey Perez, #1 Global Branding Expert, and features one of his business partner's Dan Clark, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Hall of Fame Speaker. Together, they've curated a collection of stories that redefine what success means-proving that purpose, faith, and resilience are the true foundations of leadership and true success.

“The Drive to Success is not just about achieving greatness-it's about becoming it,” says Rey Perez.“Every author in this book has faced adversity and emerged with a message that can inspire the world.”

Bob Chitrathorn – Empowering Financial Freedom Through Education

A four-time Amazon Best-Selling Author and CFO of Wealth Planning, Bob Chitrathorn has spent over two decades helping teachers, nurses, and business owners achieve financial clarity and confidence. His chapter explores how knowledge and planning transform financial stress into long-term stability and freedom.

With a philosophy built on integrity and education, Bob believes that true wealth is not just about accumulating money, but creating peace of mind and security for generations to come.

“True wealth isn't measured in dollars-it's measured in peace of mind,” says Chitrathorn.“My mission is to empower people through financial confidence.”

Alfonzo Alexander – Turning Adversity into Advocacy

Alfonzo Alexander, Biomedical Consultant and Business Investment Specialist, transformed personal loss into purpose after losing a loved one to cancer. His story in The Drive to Success Vol. 3 highlights how that experience propelled him into the world of healthcare innovation, advocacy, and education-helping patients and physicians find hope through understanding.

“Success isn't about what you achieve-it's about what you give back,” says Alexander.“Every obstacle became an opportunity to serve.”

Sorina Tanase – From Resilience to Real Estate Leadership

A Real Estate Investor and Senior Housing Specialist, Sorina Tanase shares her powerful journey from immigrant dreamer to impact-driven entrepreneur. Her chapter offers a raw, inspiring look at how faith, resilience, and self-belief can transform adversity into opportunity. Today, she is a leading voice in the senior housing industry, helping families navigate care decisions with compassion and clarity.

“I believe every challenge is a classroom,” says Tanase.“The lessons I learned through struggle helped me become the leader I am today - and now I help others stand taller in their own story.”

Hal Stinespring – Leading with Purpose and Authenticity

Hal Stinespring, accomplished entrepreneur and business consultant, shares his journey of evolving from traditional success to purpose-driven leadership. His story in The Drive to Success Vol. 3 explores how embracing vulnerability and integrity can transform both life and business.

“Success isn't about titles or trophies-it's about the people you impact,” says Stinespring.“When you align your passion with purpose, everything changes.”

Kim Egger – Aligning Wellness, Business, and Heart

Entrepreneur, wellness mentor, and speaker Kim Egger brings a holistic approach to success-one that unites mindset, health, and heart. In her chapter, she shares her path from corporate burnout to conscious entrepreneurship, inspiring readers to create lives that feel as good as they look.

“When you live in alignment, everything flows,” says Egger.“My purpose is to inspire others to lead from the heart and elevate their well-being while building success.”

Phil Caylor – Healing the World from the Inside Out

With over 50 years in holistic health, Phil Caylor is a Holistic Healing & Wellness Specialist, licensed acupuncturist, and transformational trainer. His chapter explores how nutrition, movement, and energy healing can unlock emotional freedom and spiritual balance.

As the founder of Healing Haven, Phil combines Eastern wisdom with modern science to help people release stress, overcome pain, and reconnect to their inner peace.

“Healing begins in the heart,” says Caylor.“When you free yourself from emotional tension, everything in your life begins to transform.”

A Global Movement of Leadership, Purpose, and Impact

Guided by Rey Perez and Dan Clark, The Drive to Success Vol. 3 unites a global community of entrepreneurs who have turned trials into triumphs. Each chapter concludes with actionable“Implementation Sessions,” giving readers the tools to apply the authors' lessons in their own businesses and lives.

“The greatest leaders aren't defined by success-they're defined by service,” adds Dan Clark.“This book reminds us that greatness begins when we decide to make a difference.”