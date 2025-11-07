403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Says Russia Rushes to Capture Pokrovsk
(MENAFN) Russia is striving to seize the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk as swiftly as possible in order to reinforce its claim that it can dominate the entire Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.
“The number one goal for the Russians is to occupy Pokrovsk as soon as possible,” stated Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media.
He explained that approximately 314 Russian soldiers are presently positioned inside the city, while a larger contingent operates on its outskirts. Ukrainian forces have documented 220 attacks on Pokrovsk over the past three days, he added.
“I think this factor may influence both the advancement of sanctions and their delay. Russia fears strong decisions from the United States and wants to use Pokrovsk to show success on the battlefield,” he remarked.
Zelenskyy also revealed that Russian troops endured their most severe monthly losses in October since the beginning of the war, estimating casualties between 27,000 and 28,000 personnel.
He attributed this to the intensified deployment of drones.
Furthermore, he announced the imminent commencement of extensive domestic production of Mavic-style drones, emphasizing that “funded contracts are already being prepared.”
“The number one goal for the Russians is to occupy Pokrovsk as soon as possible,” stated Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian media.
He explained that approximately 314 Russian soldiers are presently positioned inside the city, while a larger contingent operates on its outskirts. Ukrainian forces have documented 220 attacks on Pokrovsk over the past three days, he added.
“I think this factor may influence both the advancement of sanctions and their delay. Russia fears strong decisions from the United States and wants to use Pokrovsk to show success on the battlefield,” he remarked.
Zelenskyy also revealed that Russian troops endured their most severe monthly losses in October since the beginning of the war, estimating casualties between 27,000 and 28,000 personnel.
He attributed this to the intensified deployment of drones.
Furthermore, he announced the imminent commencement of extensive domestic production of Mavic-style drones, emphasizing that “funded contracts are already being prepared.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment