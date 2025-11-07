Zelensky Says Orbán Won't Stop Ukraine's Path To Europe Just Like Russia Failed To

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a briefing following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“First of all, Orbán wants to bring Trump to Hungary for a meeting with Putin... If there is a meeting - wherever it takes place - that will definitely lead to a ceasefire and an end to the war, Ukraine will support whatever format it is. But if such meetings are needed solely for Orbán's 'electoral fireworks' and will have no result, then we cannot support that,” he said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the country can agree to any possible location for talks except Russia and Belarus -“and then everything depends on the result.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian President expressed confidence that during Orbán's meeting with Trump, the Hungarian leader would raise energy issues, particularly sanctions against Russian companies.

“Everyone understands the consequences of White House sanctions. Orbán will look for a way to secure special treatment for himself. But we will not support such special treatment... We cannot allow Russians to profit from energy. We will still find a way to ensure Russian oil disappears from Europe. And it is very good that the United States is also interested in this,” Zelensky stressed.

The President also suggested that during the Budapest-Washington meeting, Orbán would insist that Putin wants to end the war.

“The Hungarian Prime Minister's rhetoric is no different from Russia's. He will say that Ukraine is losing the war. This is essentially Russia's live messaging service in the United States,” the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has nothing against Hungary or its people, but cannot stay silent when the leadership of a neighboring country helps spread Russian propaganda.

“We are doing nothing against the Hungarian people, and we are grateful to them. We are doing nothing against the Hungarian leader either, but we cannot act as diplomats when they say such things about us or help Russia with rhetoric, diplomacy, or other steps. We are defending our dignity, freedom, and independence,” he said.

In his view, the Hungarian Prime Minister should focus not on“hating Ukraine,” but on constructive relations and developing the shared European economy.

“He thinks he can build success on hating Ukraine. But he won't. You need to build on friendship rather than on hatred. We owe him nothing, but we are ready for an honest dialogue if it is meaningful,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that no political manipulation or personal interest will influence Ukraine's European course.

“No one can affect our path to Europe. And this is why he is blocking it - he thinks he can stop us. But he cannot. Russia couldn't do it, and Orbán won't either. He thinks that if it happens six months later, it will somehow change things. It won't,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the European Union should form a strategic partnership with Ukraine without granting it membership in the bloc.