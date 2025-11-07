Award-Winning Advisor Amber Jernigan Joins Engel & Völkers Pensacola

MENAFN - GetNews)



2025 Best Female Real Estate Professional honoree joins luxury brokerage's growing team

PENSACOLA, Fla. - November 7, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida, the master franchisor for the global luxury real estate brand in the state of Florida, today announced that Amber Jernigan, an accomplished real estate professional recognized as the 2025 Best Female Real Estate Professional by VIP Pensacola's Best in Pensacola awards, has joined Engel & Völkers Pensacola as an advisor.

"I admire Engel & Völkers for its global reach, sophisticated marketing and the caliber of professionals who represent the brand," said Jernigan. "Joining this network allows me to provide my clients with an elevated experience while continuing to grow my business in new and exciting ways. I'm looking forward to this next chapter and to being part of such a dynamic group of real estate professionals."

Jernigan brings 18 years of real estate experience and a proven record of success throughout Florida's Panhandle and Alabama's Gulf Coast. Over the past 12 months, she has represented more than $11.2 million in closed sales volume. She was most recently affiliated with Keller Williams Realty Gulf Coast before joining Engel & Völkers Pensacola. A graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in history, Jernigan is recognized for her market insight, strong client relationships and commitment to excellence. She joins Engel & Völkers Pensacola alongside her husband, Taylor Jernigan, a licensed agent with an extensive background in real estate education, and Madilyn Brown, her transaction coordinator.

"We're continuing to build a powerful roster of advisors who share our values of competence, exclusivity and passion," said Stephanie Harrington, License Partner and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Pensacola. "Amber's professionalism, proven track record and deep local ties make her an exceptional addition to our team. We're attracting established professionals who want to align with a luxury brand that elevates their business and provides a platform for continued growth."

In addition to being named the 2025 Best Female Real Estate Professional by VIP Pensacola's Best in Pensacola awards, Jernigan was a two-time runner-up for Best Real Estate Agent in Pensacola (2024 and 2025) as voted by InWeekly readers. She also serves as a local host for The American Dream TV in Pensacola, highlighting the people, properties and lifestyle of the region. Known for her creative marketing and authentic client engagement, Jernigan has built a reputation for producing high-impact campaigns that showcase each property's unique story. She describes her approach as serving as a "lifetime home concierge," maintaining long-term relationships by providing continued value and service well beyond the closing table.

"Stephanie and Nick have done an outstanding job in a short period of time fostering a culture that draws top producers like Amber to the Engel & Völkers network," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Their leadership continues to strengthen our presence in the Panhandle, and we're proud to support their success in building one of the region's most respected real estate brokerages."

Engel & Völkers Pensacola, led by License Partners Stephanie Harrington and Nick Johnson, serves buyers and sellers across Pensacola and the surrounding Gulf Coast communities, specializing in luxury residential and waterfront properties. The brokerage is actively recruiting talented, full-time real estate professionals who are looking to grow their business within a luxury brand and join a team committed to exceptional client service and market expertise.

Press contact

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing & Brand Manager

Email: ...

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information, visit .

About Engel & Völkers Florida

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line. With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State. Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide.

For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Tri N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA.

Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000.

For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit .

To view original press release on PR Gun, please visit