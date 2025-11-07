403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Rights Chief: Countries Must Respect UNSC Arms Embargo In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday underscored the urgent need to respect the UN Security Council's arms embargo and to end any ongoing military support to parties responsible for grave violations in Sudan.
In a statement released from Geneva, Turk issued a stark warning about events unfolding in Kordofan since the capture of El Fasher city.
He warned that developments on the ground indicate clear preparations for intensified hostilities and "there is no sign of de-escalation."
The UN high commissioner reported that the civilian casualties, destruction and mass displacement have been mounting.
Turk stressed that traumatised civilians are still trapped inside El Fasher city and are being prevented from leaving, expressing concern over continued abominable atrocities such as summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence within the city.
He added that even those who manage to flee violence does not end as the exit routes themselves have been the scenes of unimaginable cruelty.
Turk called on the states especially those who have influence over the parties to the conflict to put on notice that unless they act quickly and decisively there will be more of the carnage and atrocities that we have already witnessed.
He renewed his plea for an immediate end to the violence both in Darfur and Kordofan, stressing that bold and urgent action is required by the international community. (end)
imk
In a statement released from Geneva, Turk issued a stark warning about events unfolding in Kordofan since the capture of El Fasher city.
He warned that developments on the ground indicate clear preparations for intensified hostilities and "there is no sign of de-escalation."
The UN high commissioner reported that the civilian casualties, destruction and mass displacement have been mounting.
Turk stressed that traumatised civilians are still trapped inside El Fasher city and are being prevented from leaving, expressing concern over continued abominable atrocities such as summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence within the city.
He added that even those who manage to flee violence does not end as the exit routes themselves have been the scenes of unimaginable cruelty.
Turk called on the states especially those who have influence over the parties to the conflict to put on notice that unless they act quickly and decisively there will be more of the carnage and atrocities that we have already witnessed.
He renewed his plea for an immediate end to the violence both in Darfur and Kordofan, stressing that bold and urgent action is required by the international community. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment