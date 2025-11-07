Bern Capercaillies Boost At-Risk Population In Germany

Bern Zoo is one of the few zoos that keep and successfully breed capercaillies, as it announced on Thursday. Breeding the largest chicken species is considered difficult.

The reintroduction was part of a comprehensive species conservation programme that the Thuringian Forest has been pursuing for years to ensure the survival of these impressive birds in the region.

+ Switzerland's first animal hatch opens

Capercaillie are rare and highly endangered in Central Europe. Populations have been declining significantly for decades. The birds are best known for their spectacular courtship behaviour. The capercaillies strut around with their tails fanned, wings lowered, beard feathers ruffled and necks stretched upwards.

In spring 2025, 12 young birds, three females and nine males, grew up in the zoo. Seven have now been released into the wild, the others to other European zoos and animal parks.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....