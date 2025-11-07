Panama's Former Vice President Of The Republic José Gabriel Carrizo:“I Will Respond With Facts And Transparency”

Panama's Former Vice President Of The Republic José Gabriel Carrizo:“I Will Respond With Facts And Transparency” -
My commitment is to the truth,” the politician stated. The former vice president asserted that, despite remaining silent on public statements, he has been the victim of countless slanders and insults, but he trusts that the truth will prevail.“If necessary, I will face all legal proceedings that may be brought against me, because my honor, my family, and my name are at stake. No one is, nor should be, above the law,” he stated. With this statement, José Gabriel Carrizo seeks to curb the controversy generated by the asset seizure measure and reaffirms his position of transparency before public opinion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment