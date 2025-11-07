Panama's Former Vice President Of The Republic José Gabriel Carrizo:“I Will Respond With Facts And Transparency”

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Carrizo responded to the accusations made by the Comptroller's Office regarding the seizure of his assets, valued at $1.3 million, with a statement published through the Instagram account of PRD leader Balvina Herrera. In the message, Carrizo expressed his displeasure at the leak of sensitive information before it was communicated to the parties involved, noting that these practices undermine due process and institutional transparency. “During my service as Vice President of the Republic and Minister of the Presidency, I acted with responsibility, honesty, and respect for the law. I will be willing to answer to the appropriate authorities, but always with facts and transparency.

My commitment is to the truth,” the politician stated. The former vice president asserted that, despite remaining silent on public statements, he has been the victim of countless slanders and insults, but he trusts that the truth will prevail.“If necessary, I will face all legal proceedings that may be brought against me, because my honor, my family, and my name are at stake. No one is, nor should be, above the law,” he stated. With this statement, José Gabriel Carrizo seeks to curb the controversy generated by the asset seizure measure and reaffirms his position of transparency before public opinion.