Qatar University's Phd Student Excels In Mena Thesis Contest
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ikram Mustapha Zoukh, a PhD student in Health Sciences, at Qatar University (QU) won the second place in the First Mena Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).
The competition brought together 17 doctoral participants representing 16 countries across the Mena region, including Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.
The event was organised by HBKU in collaboration with The University of Queensland, the founder of the global 3MT initiative.
Representing Qatar as the national 3MT winner, Ikram presented her research titled:“The Missing Link: The Pharmacist's Role in Tackling Therapeutic Inertia.”
Reflecting on her achievement, Ikram, said:“This achievement is a testament to the quality of education and research training I've received at QU. I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and guidance of Prof Ahmed Awaisu, Dr Yaw Owusu and Dr Muhammad Abdul Hadi throughout this journey. I am grateful to have contributed to showcasing Qatar's academic excellence on such a prestigious platform.”
Commenting on this achievement, Dr Feras Alali, director of QU's Research and Graduate Studies, said:“Ikram's ability to translate complex scientific research into an inspiring message for a broad audience reflects the heart of what the Health Sector stands for - advancing research that improves lives and strengthens the health of our communities."
