Plainscapital Bank Recognized For Strong Support Of North Texas Food Bank Through Truck Sponsorship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hilltop family of companies, which includes PlainsCapital Bank, has helped provide 2 million meals for families in North Texas since 2010.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) unveiled a co-branded truck on November 6, celebrating PlainsCapital Bank 's enduring commitment in the fight against hunger. Approximately 140 employees volunteered at NTFB's Perot Family Campus in Plano, where they packed enough food to provide 48,000 meals to neighbors in need. Since 2010, the Hilltop family of companies, which includes PlainsCapital Bank, has helped provide access to more than 2 million meals for children, families and older adults facing hunger across North Texas.

The newly revealed truck symbolizes PlainsCapital Bank's pledge to continue supporting NTFB's mission through 2027, offering critical resources as the food bank plans for the future.

“We are proud to partner with organizations like North Texas Food Bank that make a meaningful impact in our community,” said Jamie Robertson, President of Commercial Banking – Frisco Star at PlainsCapital Bank and a member of the NTFB Advisory Council since 2023.

The co-branded truck, adorned with both PlainsCapital Bank and NTFB's logos, is a symbol of the partnership between the two. The truck is part of a fleet that delivers much-needed meals across NTFB's 12-county, 9,200-square-mile service area.

“PlainsCapital Bank's generous support is vital as we strive to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food. With Texas leading the nation in hunger and 1 in 6 people in our service area not always knowing where their next meal will come from, this donation brings us closer to our vision of a hunger-free, healthy North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO.“The support of partners like PlainsCapital Bank is especially critical right now as we respond to the urgent needs of those impacted by the government shutdown.”

The very first contribution from the Hilltop family of companies was a $700 employee gift and the most recent was a multi-year investment that supports NTFB today and in the future. In addition to giving, PlainsCapital Bank and its team members are involved in everything from event sponsorships and volunteering to employee giving and corporate philanthropy. The bank was also honored at NTFB's Golden Fork Awards in September as Corporation of the Year.

Concluded Cunningham,“We deeply appreciate PlainsCapital Bank's support, especially during this time when food assistance is more crucial than ever.”

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About PlainsCapital Bank

Founded in Lubbock, Texas in 1988, PlainsCapital Bank is the seventh-largest Texas-based Bank* with 55 branches across multiple markets. Headquartered in Dallas, PlainsCapital Bank has approximately 1,040 employees and provides a full suite of banking services including commercial lending, treasury management, small business banking, private banking, and trust and wealth management services. Member FDIC.

*Based on Texas deposit market share of Texas-based banks. Deposit balance as of June 30, 2024.

PlainsCapital Bank sponsors North Texas Food Bank truck PlainsCapital Bank Employees Volunteer at North Texas Food Bank

