Chinese Enterprises Keen To Deepen Economic And Infrastructure Co-Op With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of the China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have thrown their hats in the ring, showing a keen interest in broadening their cooperation with Azerbaijan in the economic and infrastructure arenas, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting on November 7 between First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov and the visiting delegations from Sinosure and CRBC. The meeting followed up on the agreements reached during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in August, focusing on strengthening cooperation in the fields of economy and finance.

Karimov briefed the Chinese representatives on the ongoing development of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure and projects planned under the“State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030.” He noted that establishing a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transport system; improving public transport services; enhancing road and traffic management; and diversifying regional logistics links remain among the government's key priorities.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in participating in these projects and exploring opportunities for cooperation in technical, engineering, construction, and financial support areas.

Deputy General Director of the China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation, Cheng Tao, emphasized that Azerbaijan's large-scale transport and infrastructure projects have contributed significantly to diversifying regional logistics links, enhancing the competitiveness of international trade routes, and optimizing transport flows. He highlighted the importance of expanding economic and infrastructure cooperation between China and Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

It is noteworthy that, as of May 2025, an estimated 320 enterprises from the People's Republic of China are actively engaged in operations within the territorial confines of Azerbaijan. A substantial cohort of these entities are key stakeholders within the energy, transportation, and technological domains, among various others.