Kartell Presents The Shape Of What's Next' At Downtown Design Dubai 2025

An ode to innovation, sustainability, and timeless Italian creativity

Dubai - November 05, 2025: Kartell returns to Downtown Design Dubai 2025 with 'The Shape of What's Next', an immersive presentation that reflects the brand's vision of design projected into the future. From November 5 to 9, at the Dubai Design District, Kartell invites visitors to discover a new chapter of creativity, one where technology, craftsmanship, and emotion come together to shape the living spaces of tomorrow. Through this year's exhibition, Kartell reaffirms its identity as a pioneer of innovation and sustainable design, values that continue to define its global legacy.

“Downtown Design Dubai is the perfect stage for Kartell to share our vision of innovation and beauty,” says Lorenza Luti, Marketing & Retail Director of Kartell.“Each new creation speaks to our belief in a design language that is both forward-looking and deeply human, where sustainability, versatility, and creativity coexist harmoniously. With every collection, Kartell reaffirms its role in shaping the homes and lifestyles of tomorrow.”

At the heart of the display stands A.I. Lite, the latest evolution of Philippe Starck's celebrated A.I. chair. First introduced in 2019 as the world's first design created using artificial intelligence, the A.I. family continues to evolve with this refined new version. Stripped of armrests and defined by cleaner, lighter lines, A.I. Lite embodies Starck's“less is more” philosophy, offering an essential, modern silhouette that merges comfort with functionality. The chair, crafted from recycled plastic and available in a fresh palette of contemporary colours, brings flexibility and sustainability into perfect balance, suitable for both domestic and professional settings.

Alongside it, Starck also introduces Camomille, a poetic and rechargeable lamp whose soft silhouette and long battery life (up to 100 hours) make it ideal for any setting, from elegant dining spaces to terraces and lounges. Available in refined metallic and glossy finishes, Camomille transforms light into a gentle presence, infusing spaces with intimacy and warmth. Starck's design approach once again merges irony with practicality, crafting an object that feels as emotional as it is functional.

Another highlight of the Dubai showcase is Albert, the new table by Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba. Drawing inspiration from the curved legs of 18th-century craftsmanship, Albert reinterprets classic design with a modern spirit. Its lightweight aluminium base supports a choice of glossy porcelain tops, combining refinement with structural strength for both indoor and outdoor use. The same design duo extends their creative dialogue in Belvedere Vienna, a chair that marries Viennese wickerwork with recycled plastic, blending tradition and technology into a graceful union. Its outdoor counterpart, Belvedere Tech, replaces natural wicker with a two-tone synthetic material that maintains the woven look while offering greater durability, an ideal companion for terraces, gardens, and open-air lounges.

The HiRay family, also designed by Serafini and Palomba, welcomes a new member this year: a sofa that introduces more generous shapes and thicker cushions for superior comfort. With its galvanised and painted steel frame and waterproof Trama fabric upholstery, the HiRay sofa exudes understated elegance, seamlessly adapting to outdoor or hospitality environments while maintaining the collection's hallmark minimalism.

Patricia Urquiola's Aaland collection redefines conviviality through interconnected seating that can be arranged like islands, evoking the harmony of archipelagos. Modular and versatile, Aaland's armchairs, sofas, and pouffes can be freely combined to create fluid and adaptive spaces. Crafted with removable boucl and satin fabric coverings, the collection turns the home into a flexible ecosystem of comfort and interaction. Complementing it is Urquiola's Corteza, a nature-inspired family of tables and planters made from recycled materials. Their bark-like veining and organic shapes introduce a tactile beauty that harmonizes with both indoor and outdoor settings, embodying Urquiola's sustainable yet sensual design language.

Piero Lissoni adds a touch of architectural minimalism with Wisewise, a modular wooden bookcase system that transforms storage into an evolving structure. Designed for versatility, it can function as shelving, a room divider, or a display piece, adapting fluidly to changing needs. Lissoni also revisits Trays, a beloved Kartell classic inspired by Japanese lacquerware, now reintroduced with new heights, configurations, and tone-on-tone colour options that accentuate its refined simplicity. The Asia collection by the same designer expands into eco-leather and outdoor versions, confirming Kartell's dedication to material innovation and environmental responsibility.

Continuing this evolution of iconic forms, Philippe Starck revisits H.H.H. - Her Highest Highness, a chair that has become an emblem of Kartell's mastery of style. Now offered in a new matte finish and a vivid range of hues, it celebrates the purity of line and modern sophistication. Starck also extends his creative portfolio with the Adam Wood bookcase, now featuring enclosed compartments and a new white finish that adds versatility to its sculptural, modular design.

Among other noteworthy updates, Thierry, another Lissoni design, expands with elegant outdoor variants in bright white finishes that highlight its gemstone-inspired surfaces. Audrey, Four, and Mini Kabuki by Ferruccio Laviani, Papyrus by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, and Clap and HiRay by Patricia Urquiola and Palomba respectively, all receive new colourways and finishes that align with Kartell's refreshed chromatic universe. Each reissue reflects the brand's ongoing dialogue between past and future, blending continuity with contemporary expression.

Through these latest creations, Kartell reimagines the relationship between technology and craftsmanship, as well as function and emotion. 'The Shape of What's Next' captures a new era for the brand, one that embraces lighter forms, more sustainable materials, and an even brighter palette, all while remaining true to the essence of Italian design: elegance, innovation, and timeless appeal.

Posted on: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 12:01:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)