Apple Said To Have Slammed EU Over Digital Market Rules
In a letter to the European Commission, Apple Vice President Kyle Andeer accused officials of an "enforcement agenda" that weakens "the security and privacy of iOS and iPadOS."
Earlier in April, Apple was fined €500 million for alleged App Store violations, citing that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements to allow external links have created new threats for consumers.
