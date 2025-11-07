Apple Said To Have Slammed EU Over Digital Market Rules

MENAFN - AzerNews) Apple Inc. criticized European Union digital competition laws, warning that new regulations have made its platforms less secure, according to a letter CBS News unveiled on Thursday. The company said rules forcing it to open its App Store to rivals have increased risks of "fraud and scams",reports.

In a letter to the European Commission, Apple Vice President Kyle Andeer accused officials of an "enforcement agenda" that weakens "the security and privacy of iOS and iPadOS."

Earlier in April, Apple was fined €500 million for alleged App Store violations, citing that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) requirements to allow external links have created new threats for consumers.