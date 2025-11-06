Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-06 10:09:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Has been selected by Hydro One Networks Inc., an Ontario-based company with almost 10,000 employees, for a multi-year Owner's Engineer mandate for the expansion of their Bowmanville Switching Station. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. shares T are trading down $1.10 at $95.86.

Baystreet.ca

