Atkinsréalis Group Inc.

Atkinsréalis Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Has been selected by Hydro One Networks Inc., an Ontario-based company with almost 10,000 employees, for a multi-year Owner's Engineer mandate for the expansion of their Bowmanville Switching Station. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. shares T are trading down $1.10 at $95.86.
