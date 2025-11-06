Jordan Launches Platform For Integrated Digital Education Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- The Ministries of Education and Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Thursday launched a unified national platform for educational information management and e-learning, Ajyal (Generations), one of the Kingdom's flagship digital transformation projects in education, which aims to develop and activate a smart national system for managing educational data and digital content.According to a statement, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah said Ajyal marks a major leap toward the digital future of education in Jordan. It employs advanced educational technology to provide interactive, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs. The platform equips teachers with data-driven planning, assessment, and monitoring tools, enhances the production and secure accessibility of national digital content, and offers a sustainable, adaptable learning environment capable of integrating artificial intelligence in the near future.He added that the platform represents the outcome of constructive collaboration between the two ministries, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for digitizing education. He noted that this partnership embodies institutional integration to build a robust digital infrastructure supporting the shift from traditional learning to a system driven by technology, data, and knowledge.According to Munib Tashman, Director of the Queen Rania Center for Education and Information Technology, the platform offers an integrated digital ecosystem for students, teachers, and administrators, while enabling parents to monitor their children's progress securely through the Sanad application or directly via the platform.Tashman added that more than 2,000 schools and education directorates have been connected to the government's fiber-optic network for secure, high-speed internet access. Data centers have been upgraded to host learning platforms, and an agreement has been signed to provide Wi-Fi services to 1,500 schools across all governorates starting in early 2026, allowing students and teachers to use tablets and access the Internet in classrooms.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said the ministry is also automating about 75 key educational services, including e-payment integration, to streamline procedures and improve accessibility. He added that more than 5,000 students and teachers have already participated in specialized training programs in programming, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.Smeirat noted that a national digital skills curriculum for grades 1–12 has been officially adopted in all schools, with full training completed for supervisors and teachers. He also said the ministry is developing "Siraj," an AI-powered learning assistant designed to help students study and excel through interactive, curriculum-based learning that links information across subjects to deepen understanding.He emphasized that the ministry works to empower government institutions to enhance services and develop sustainable digital solutions that boost efficiency, simplify processes, and foster innovation. He described the education partnership as a model for national cooperation, stressing that investing in school digital transformation is vital to ensuring students' competitiveness in a rapidly evolving world.The launch of Ajyal is part of Jordan's broader effort to advance digital transformation in line with His Majesty's vision of leveraging technology to serve people, enhance human potential, and build a modern, knowledge-based economy, the statement added.